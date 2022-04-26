Analysts Anticipate Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.96 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) will post $10.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.85 billion to $11.85 billion. Nucor posted sales of $8.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year sales of $40.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.87 billion to $44.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $33.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.02 billion to $40.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $683,804,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nucor by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,537,000 after purchasing an additional 167,023 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Nucor by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,637,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,341,000 after purchasing an additional 117,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nucor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,423,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,716,000 after acquiring an additional 98,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,789,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,725,000 after purchasing an additional 155,414 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.22. 140,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,533,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.88. Nucor has a 52 week low of $78.04 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

