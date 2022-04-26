Analysts Anticipate Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tyra Biosciences.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03).

TYRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 619.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 546.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000.

Shares of Tyra Biosciences stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,605. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09. Tyra Biosciences has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $31.36.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

