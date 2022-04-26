Analysts Expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.37 Billion

Brokerages expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) to report $4.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.41 billion. DISH Network posted sales of $4.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $17.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.04 billion to $17.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.17 billion to $18.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DISH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,523,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,750. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $25.84 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average is $33.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISH. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in DISH Network by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in DISH Network by 46.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 31.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 2.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in DISH Network by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

