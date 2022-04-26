Analysts Expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $461.86 Million

Brokerages predict that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) will post $461.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $458.10 million and the highest is $466.90 million. Exact Sciences reported sales of $402.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exact Sciences.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.37). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.86.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $61.74 on Friday. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $140.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $146,292.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,146,235.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6,721.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 118,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 116,684 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 35.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 65.4% during the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.