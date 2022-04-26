Analysts Expect Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.92 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.18 billion. Expeditors International of Washington reported sales of $3.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full year sales of $15.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.04 billion to $15.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

Shares of EXPD stock traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $99.30. The company had a trading volume of 34,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,897. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.62 and a 200-day moving average of $115.63. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $94.95 and a 12 month high of $137.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

