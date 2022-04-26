Analysts Expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) to Post $0.28 EPS

Analysts expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Pinduoduo reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 177.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.08.

Pinduoduo stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.84. 14,580,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,827,179. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.32. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $144.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at $266,519,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,823 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 1,866.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,799,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,840 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 181.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,418,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,382,000. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

