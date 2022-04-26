Analysts Expect Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Weber’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.21. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Weber will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Weber.

Get Weber alerts:

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.78 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

WEBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.36.

Shares of WEBR stock opened at $9.44 on Thursday. Weber has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $20.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

In other Weber news, Director Susan T. Congalton bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weber in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Weber in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 12.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weber (Get Rating)

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weber (WEBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.