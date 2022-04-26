Analysts Set Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) PT at $2,678.33

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,771.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BZLFY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,900 ($36.96) to GBX 3,050 ($38.87) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($35.69) to GBX 2,935 ($37.41) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,350 ($29.95) to GBX 2,400 ($30.59) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

OTCMKTS:BZLFY traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $39.04. The stock had a trading volume of 25,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.18. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $41.45.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

