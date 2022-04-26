Analysts Set Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) PT at $86.50

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €97.00 ($104.30) to €85.00 ($91.40) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($102.15) to €88.00 ($94.62) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of KNRRY traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.29. The company had a trading volume of 250,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,446. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.66. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $33.89.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

