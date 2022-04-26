Analysts Set Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Target Price at $93.00

Shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DDAIF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €110.00 ($118.28) to €105.00 ($112.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €114.00 ($122.58) to €104.00 ($111.83) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($96.77) to €83.00 ($89.25) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Mercedes-Benz Group stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.23. The company had a trading volume of 21,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,692. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 12-month low of $60.79 and a 12-month high of $103.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mercedes-Benz Group ( OTCMKTS:DDAIF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $49.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercedes-Benz Group will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

