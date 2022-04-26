Analysts Set Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target at $112.08

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.67.

OC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Owens Corning from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 42.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 59,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after buying an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 337,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 591,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after purchasing an additional 103,458 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,750,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,675,000 after purchasing an additional 39,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,195,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OC traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.16. The company had a trading volume of 937,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,030. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.98.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Owens Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.