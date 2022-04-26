Analysts Set United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Target Price at $382.54

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $382.54.
URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.
In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
NYSE URI traded down $10.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $302.49. The stock had a trading volume of 29,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,956. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $331.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $285.59 and a 12 month high of $414.99.
United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 28.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
About United Rentals (Get Rating)
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Rentals (URI)
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.