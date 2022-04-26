Analysts Set United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Target Price at $382.54

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $382.54.

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.6% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI traded down $10.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $302.49. The stock had a trading volume of 29,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,956. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $331.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $285.59 and a 12 month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 28.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

