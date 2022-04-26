Analysts Set Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) PT at $103.75

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.75.

WTKWY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised their target price on Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($104.30) to €98.00 ($105.38) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($104.30) to €98.00 ($105.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €105.00 ($112.90) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $103.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Wolters Kluwer has a one year low of $90.25 and a one year high of $119.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.63 and its 200 day moving average is $106.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.9724 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th.

About Wolters Kluwer (Get Rating)

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.