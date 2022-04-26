Analyzing Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) and ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA)

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating) and Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

1.0% of ViacomCBS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Paramount Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of ViacomCBS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Paramount Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

ViacomCBS has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Global has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ViacomCBS and Paramount Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ViacomCBS 0 0 0 0 N/A Paramount Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ViacomCBS and Paramount Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViacomCBS 12.00% 14.20% 5.04% Paramount Global 15.89% 10.85% 4.08%

Dividends

ViacomCBS pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Paramount Global pays an annual dividend of 0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. ViacomCBS pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Paramount Global pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Paramount Global is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ViacomCBS and Paramount Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ViacomCBS $25.29 billion 0.86 $2.42 billion $5.11 6.57 Paramount Global $28.59 billion 0.74 $4.54 billion 6.91 4.70

Paramount Global has higher revenue and earnings than ViacomCBS. Paramount Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ViacomCBS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Paramount Global beats ViacomCBS on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ViacomCBS (Get Rating)

ViacomCBS, Inc. operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN. The Cable Networks includes Showtime Networks, CBS Sports Network, and Smithsonian Networks. The Publishing segment manages the Simon & Schuster’s consumer book publishing business with imprints such as Simon & Schuster, Pocket Books, Scribner, and Atria Books. The Local Media segment handles the CBS Television Stations, and CBS Local Digital Media, with revenues generated primarily from advertising sales and retransmission fees. The company was founded by Sumner Murray Redstone in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Paramount Global (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services. It also operates Paramount+, a digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming services; and creates and acquires programming for distribution and viewing on various media platforms, including subscription cable networks, subscription streaming, and premium and basic cable networks. In addition, the company develops, produces, finances, acquires, and distributes films. Paramount Global was formerly known as ViacomCBS Inc. and changed its name to Paramount Global in February 2022. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.