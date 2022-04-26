Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Antero Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Antero Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 price objective on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.81.

Shares of AR opened at $32.48 on Friday. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $37.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average is $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 4.11.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.17). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $900,000. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,925,205 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $401,189,000 after purchasing an additional 94,788 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 7.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,237,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $230,186,000 after purchasing an additional 831,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,095,000 after purchasing an additional 94,814 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 29.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,041,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,015,000 after purchasing an additional 911,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 18.3% during the third quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $70,538,000 after purchasing an additional 580,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

