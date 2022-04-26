Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.81 Million

Brokerages predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $12.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.70 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $103.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.93 million to $152.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $273.23 million, with estimates ranging from $158.38 million to $481.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

APLS has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

NASDAQ APLS traded down $2.89 on Friday, hitting $46.51. 12,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,118. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $56,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $47,433.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,305. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

