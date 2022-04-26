Arcblock Price Tops $0.14 (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One Arcblock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $13.98 million and $1.64 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arcblock Coin Profile

Arcblock (ABT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

