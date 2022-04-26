Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 157.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.80. The stock had a trading volume of 551,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,312. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $57.21.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.26%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $651,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.79.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.