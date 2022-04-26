Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.19

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 50975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAWH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascend Wellness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ascend Wellness from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Ascend Wellness alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.96.

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.