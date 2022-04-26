ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Receives $8.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASX shares. StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASX. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the first quarter worth $81,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 21,768 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 77.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 56,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 24,514 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 27.8% during the first quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 22,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 26.3% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 24,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the period. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASX traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,100,775. ASE Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About ASE Technology (Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

