Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,005.75.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,900 ($62.45) to GBX 4,950 ($63.09) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ashtead Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($76.47) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,230 ($66.66) to GBX 4,770 ($60.80) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.
ASHTY traded down $12.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.58. The stock had a trading volume of 16,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,321. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.66. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $216.58 and a 1-year high of $349.69.
About Ashtead Group (Get Rating)
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.
