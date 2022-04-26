Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.34

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.34 and last traded at $19.44, with a volume of 74296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASBFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,367.50.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.