Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AUB. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Shares of AUB opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $32.31 and a one year high of $42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average of $37.95.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 100.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.