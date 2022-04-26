Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $511.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 665 to SEK 635 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 486 to SEK 489 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS:ATLKY traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.81. The company had a trading volume of 124,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,596. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $43.81 and a 1 year high of $71.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

