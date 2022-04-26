Aura Biosciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AURA) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Aura Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, April 27th. Aura Biosciences had issued 5,400,000 shares in its IPO on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $75,600,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aura Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of AURA stock opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. Aura Biosciences has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $51,617,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $779,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform to treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. Its AU-011, a VDC candidate, is being developed for the first line treatment of primary choroidal melanoma, a rare disease with no drugs approved.

