Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Trading Down 4.3%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.74 and last traded at C$3.76. Approximately 1,290,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,796,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.93.

ACB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price (up from C$6.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price (up from C$5.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.50.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market cap of C$807.55 million and a PE ratio of -1.94.

Aurora Cannabis ( TSE:ACB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$68.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$57.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andre Jerome sold 6,916 shares of Aurora Cannabis stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.31, for a total value of C$36,719.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$168,169.94.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.