AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $6.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.48 billion. AutoNation reported sales of $6.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year sales of $27.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.63 billion to $28.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $28.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.82 billion to $29.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 58.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.86.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $6,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,185,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,676,851. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,792 shares of company stock valued at $32,178,582. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AN stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.15. 1,562,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,167. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.10 and its 200 day moving average is $113.90. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $88.32 and a 1 year high of $133.48.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

