Avalon Advisory Group Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Avalon Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,617 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Avalon Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Avalon Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037,773 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054,026 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 531.6% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,080,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,676 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,807,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,604,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,940 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $34.14. The company had a trading volume of 563,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,537,703. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.94. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.