Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23, RTT News reports. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.450-$9.850 EPS.

AVY opened at $168.69 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $156.51 and a one year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.65 and its 200-day moving average is $196.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 266,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,755,000 after acquiring an additional 151,324 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,073,000 after acquiring an additional 110,115 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 418,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,658,000 after acquiring an additional 37,588 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 26,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $3,857,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.58.

Avery Dennison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.