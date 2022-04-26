Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.350-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.Axalta Coating Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.35-$0.45 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.82.

NYSE AXTA opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.30. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 654,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 517,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 235,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

