Axiom European Financial Debt Fund Limited (LON:AXI) to Issue GBX 1.50 Dividend

Axiom European Financial Debt Fund Limited (LON:AXI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON AXI opened at GBX 88.38 ($1.13) on Tuesday. Axiom European Financial Debt Fund has a one year low of GBX 87 ($1.11) and a one year high of GBX 100.67 ($1.28). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 92.36.

