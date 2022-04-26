Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) vs. MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Critical Analysis

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ayr Wellness and MariMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayr Wellness -4.74% -6.15% -3.69% MariMed 6.04% 26.74% 6.84%

This table compares Ayr Wellness and MariMed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayr Wellness $357.61 million 1.39 -$16.95 million N/A N/A MariMed $121.46 million 1.95 $7.22 million N/A N/A

MariMed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ayr Wellness.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ayr Wellness and MariMed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayr Wellness 0 1 4 0 2.80 MariMed 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ayr Wellness currently has a consensus target price of $45.86, indicating a potential upside of 443.36%. MariMed has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 218.72%. Given Ayr Wellness’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than MariMed.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of Ayr Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of MariMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of MariMed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MariMed beats Ayr Wellness on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ayr Wellness (Get Rating)

Ayr Wellness Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies. As of March 25, 2022, Ayr Wellness Inc. operated 45 dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About MariMed (Get Rating)

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand. It also licenses its brands and product formulations, as well as leases cannabis facilities. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

