B. Riley Financial, Inc. Buys 18,500 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $210,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,695,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,756,914.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 25,315 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $291,122.50.

On Tuesday, April 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 13,357 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $153,471.93.

On Thursday, March 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 18,589 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $228,272.92.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 19,613 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $250,065.75.

On Friday, February 4th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 148,956 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.89 per share, with a total value of $1,920,042.84.

On Wednesday, January 26th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 127 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $1,714.50.

Shares of ALTG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,045. The company has a market cap of $368.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.78. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.34.

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.20 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 6,257,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,918,000 after buying an additional 41,367 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,543,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,189,000 after buying an additional 224,037 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,702,000 after buying an additional 17,831 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,123,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 605,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,307,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ALTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

