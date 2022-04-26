Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Trading 2.4% Higher

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.69 and last traded at $31.48. 127,291 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,495,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.74.

A number of research firms have commented on BKR. Stephens raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. HSBC upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 93.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.59.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.19%.

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $582,277.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $196,544.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,797.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,237,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,562,658. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

