Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Gap Down to $6.96

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.96, but opened at $6.52. Banco Santander (Brasil) shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 29,907 shares traded.

BSBR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander (Brasil) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Banco Santander (Brasil) ( NYSE:BSBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0352 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is 57.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 991.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 616,788 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 174.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 713,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 453,904 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 140.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 774,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 452,678 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 133,874.7% in the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 301,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 301,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the fourth quarter worth about $1,376,000.

About Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

