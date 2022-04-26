Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Down to $3.33

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.33, but opened at $3.07. Banco Santander shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 67,803 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.30 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a €5.00 ($5.38) price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.55) price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.87.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0571 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 7.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

