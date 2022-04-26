Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Financial Avengers Inc.

Financial Avengers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 5.3% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 83,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 23,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $296.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $35.93 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.67.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

