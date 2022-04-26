Bank of America Cuts Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $163.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $166.00 to $163.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.92.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $136.62 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $125.77 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.96.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

