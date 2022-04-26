Bank of Italy Buys New Stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU)

Bank of Italy bought a new stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,097,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,701,000. IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Bank of Italy’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bank of Italy owned 8.92% of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF by 69.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,417,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,443,000 after purchasing an additional 646,557 shares in the last quarter.

Get IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of IQSU stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.88. 1,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,579. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.20. IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $41.97.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.