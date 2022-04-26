Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $66.00. The stock had previously closed at $56.65, but opened at $58.18. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Banner shares last traded at $56.20, with a volume of 376 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $106,122.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,925,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 1.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 0.8% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at about $2,280,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.15.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. Banner had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Banner Company Profile (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

