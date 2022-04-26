Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €5.20 Price Target

Barclays set a €5.20 ($5.59) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LHA. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.80) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.45) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($8.92) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.90 ($8.49) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.77) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €7.22 ($7.77).

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €7.21 ($7.75) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €5.24 ($5.63) and a fifty-two week high of €11.43 ($12.29).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

