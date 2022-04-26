Barclays Increases Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Price Target to €1.30

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from €1.20 ($1.29) to €1.30 ($1.40) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SAPMY opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52. Saipem has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $5.35.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, procurement, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

