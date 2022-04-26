Barclays Increases Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Price Target to €1.30

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from €1.20 ($1.29) to €1.30 ($1.40) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
SAPMY opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52. Saipem has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $5.35.
Saipem Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saipem (SAPMY)
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.