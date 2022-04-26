Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 754,932 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 8,447,452 shares.The stock last traded at $7.36 and had previously closed at $7.64.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Barclays from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.12) to GBX 260 ($3.31) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.38) to GBX 260 ($3.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.60.

The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.28%. On average, analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2174 per share. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,276,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Barclays by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,514 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Barclays by 81.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,028,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,576,000 after buying an additional 909,968 shares during the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

