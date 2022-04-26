Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Holdings Reduced by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,700 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.37.

GOLD stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.48. 1,481,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,243,584. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

