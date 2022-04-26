Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Acquired by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,643 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 820.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities downgraded Barrick Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.37.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $22.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,243,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.89. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

