BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) is DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s 7th Largest Position

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. BCE accounts for approximately 2.7% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in BCE were worth $13,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in BCE by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 44,345 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 799,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,005,000 after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 851,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,655,000 after acquiring an additional 72,301 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of BCE by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 56,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $55.68. The stock had a trading volume of 68,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,550. The stock has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.46. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.49 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.81.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. BCE’s payout ratio is 120.08%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

