BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stock Position Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,139,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,413 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.24% of BCE worth $111,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in BCE by 258.7% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.49 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.46.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.67%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.08%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

