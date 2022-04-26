Beam (BEAM) Tops One Day Volume of $4.12 Million

Beam (BEAM) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last week, Beam has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. Beam has a total market cap of $32.32 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00108186 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 112,772,400 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

