Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Gap Up to $13.37

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.37, but opened at $13.90. Beauty Health shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 8,291 shares changing hands.

SKIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 12.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.24.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKIN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Beauty Health during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Beauty Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKIN)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.