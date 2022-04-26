Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.390-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $615 million-$655 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $593.05 million.

NYSE:BHE traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.38. 6,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,788. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.33 million, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.01. Benchmark Electronics has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $32.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $633.05 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $9,937,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 34,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,835,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,149,000 after purchasing an additional 184,738 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 46,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

